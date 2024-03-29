Mai Thai Bistro 762 21st
Thai
Appetizers
- Chicken Satay
Skewers chicken, marinated in a mixture of special Thai's herb, served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad dressing$11.00
- Chicken Wing
COOKED TO PERFECTION AND SERVED WITH Sweet SAUCE$10.00
- Crabster Rangoon
Deep fried pastry filled with blend of cream cheese, Real crab and lobster meat served with sweet and sour sauce$10.00
- Dumplings
Steamed rice pastry mixed with ground pork, shrimp and water chestnut served with house special sauce$9.00
- Edamame
Steamed soy bean with sea salt$6.00
- Firecracker Shrimp
Fried tempura shrimp served with mayonnaise chili sauce$12.00
- Fresh Mai Thai Rolls$10.00
- Crispy Calamari
Lightly fried calamari, served with special sweet dipping sauce$12.00
- Fried Potstickers
Pork and mix Vegetables served with our house special sauce$7.00
- Grilled Squid
Grilled Squid in a glaze soy sauce served with spicy mayonnaise$15.00
- Spring Roll
Deep fried roll stuffed with silver noodles, mixed vegetable and house sweet & sour dipping sauce$6.00
- Fried Mushroom
Locally grown oyster mushrooms by Paradise Fungi$9.00
Fried Mushroom
Locally grown oyster mushrooms by Paradise Fungi
Soup
- Vegetable Soup
Vegetable soup in clear broth$6.00
- Wonton Soup
Seasoned pork wonton with napa, scallion, fried garlic in house special broth$7.00
- Chicken Tomyum
Traditional hot and sour soup prepared with chicken or shrimp, chili, lemon grass, galanga, tomato, mushroom, scallion, lime juice, and cilantro$6.00
- Shrimp Tomyum
Traditional hot and sour soup prepared with chicken or shrimp, chili, lemon grass, galanga, tomato, mushroom, scallion, lime juice, and cilantro$7.00
- Chicken Tomkha
Traditional coconut milk soup prepared with chicken or shrimp, mushroom, tomatoes, galanga, lemon grass, scallion, lime juice, and cilantro$7.00
- Shrimp Tomkha
Traditional coconut milk soup prepared with chicken or shrimp, mushroom, tomatoes, galanga, lemon grass, scallion, lime juice, and cilantro$8.00
- Miso Soup
Traditional Japanese soup with Tofu, Wakame and scallions$4.00
- House Noodle Soup
Choice of chicken, pork, beef, duck, or seafood
Salad
- Seafood salad
Shrimp, squid, scallop, mussel with tomatoes, red onion, scallion, celery and cucumbers, shredded kaffir lime-leaves with Thai chili sauce, served on a bed of lettuce$15.00
- Pork Labb
Minced pork cooked with lime juice, red onion, scallion, mint leaves and ground roasted rice on a bed of green salad$11.00
- Chicken Labb
Minced pork cooked with lime juice, red onion, scallion, mint leaves and ground roasted rice on bed of green leaf$11.00
- Papaya Salad
Fresh green papaya, roasted peanut, green bean, garlic, tomato, flavor of sweet spicy and sour. On bed of green leaf$15.00
Chef’s Special
- House Crispy Duck
Our classic Pad Thai served with duck (Your choice of sauce: Panang, Red Curry, Basil, Plum sauce, Ginger or Pad Thai)$27.00
- Grouper
Chili sauce, ginger$28.00
- Lobster Chili Sauce
Pad Thai$32.00
- Mai Thai Pineapple Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice with egg, onion, carrot, broccoli, pineapple, resin, cashew nut, curry powder and scallion. Served with 2 pieces shrimp, 2 pieces scallop, 3 pieces squid and 3 pieces mussel$26.00
- Pad Thai Lobster$32.00
- Salmon$28.00
- Seafood Ship Wreck
4 pieces shrimp, 4 pieces squid, 3 pieces scallop, 4 pieces mussel. Sauteed with onion, bell pepper, carrot, basil in our sauce$28.00
- Shrimp & Scallop$28.00
- Volcano Shrimp
Crispy shrimp served on top of steamed mixed vegetable with special chili sauce$28.00
- Plum Duck$27.00
Entree’s
- Thai Fried Rice
Stir fried rice with egg, onion, carrot, broccoli, and scallion
- Pad Thai
Stir-fried rice noodle with egg, bean sprout, scallion, ground peanut with special Pad Thai sauce
- Pad Se-Ew
Stir fried large flat noodle with egg, broccoli, carrot with sweet sauce
- Pad Kee Mou (Drunken Noodles)
Stir fried large flat noodle with onion, carrot, bell pepper, basil and special basil sauce
- Pineapple Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice with egg, onion, carrot, broccoli, resin, cashew nuts and curry powder, scallion.
- Amazing Mai Thai
Sauteed tasty home-made peanut sauce served on bed of steamed vegetable
- Basil
Sauteed with onion, carrot, bell peppers, and special basil sauce
- Ginger
Sauteed with fresh ginger, onion, carrot, bell peppers, mushroom, and celery
- Garlic Delight
Sauteed with garlic and black pepper on a bed of steamed vegetable
- Cashew Nut
Sauteed with cashew nut, onion, carrot, bell pepper, water chestnut and celery
- Mixed Vegetable
Sauteed with mixed vegetables in house special brown sauce
- Panang Curry
Our creamy coconut milk panang curry with broccoli, bell pepper and carrot
- Red Curry
Our creamy coconut milk red curry with bamboo shoot, bell pepper, carrot and basil
- Green Curry
Our creamy coconut milk green curry with bamboo shoot, bell pepper, carrot, green bean and basil
Japanese
Sushi Appetizers
- Seaweed Salad
Tosaka, hiyashi wakame$7.00
- Cucumber Salad
Cucumber, marinated red onion, Amazu sauce, seasonal flowers$7.00
- Sunomono Seafood Salad
Mix seafood, cucumber, avocado, orange, masago, scallions, spicy kimchi sauce$12.00
- Sesame Tuna Salad
Seared tuna crushed with sesame seeds, mix green, cucumber, avocado with wasabi ponzu sauce$15.00
- Goma Salmon Salad
Fresh salmon sashimi, mix green, cucumber, avocado, Japanese goma dressing$15.00
- Sushi Sample
Six pieces of variety fresh sushi (chef’s choice)$11.00
- Sashimi Sample
Eight pieces of variety fresh sashimi (chef’s choice)$14.00
- Tuna Tartare
Tuna, avocado, cucumber, masago, scallions, spicy kimchi sauce, truffle oil, matcha rice pearl$13.00
- Tuna Tatakl
Thin slice seared tuna, scallions, sesame seeds, wasabi ponzu sauce$13.00
- White Fish Crudo
White fish, lemon zest, Amazu jelly, scallions, truffle oil, caviar$16.00
- Hotate Crudo
Hokkaido scallop, lemon zest, Amazu jelly, scallions truffle oil, caviar$16.00
- Akami Shiso Tempura
Akami tuna wrap with shiso leaf, nori tempura, Amazu jelly, goma foam, caviar$16.00
- Salmon Shiso Tempura
Salmon wrap with shiso leaf, nori tempura, Amazu jelly, spicy aioli, caviar$16.00
- Hamachi Cappuccino
Hamachi sashimi, scallions, jalapeños, truffles ponzu sauce$16.00
- Uni Wagishl
Seasonal. Fresh uni, shiso leaf, waffle shell, caviar$18.00
Cucumber Wrap
Classic Roll (Maki)
Hand Roll (Temaki)
- Veggle Hand Roll$5.00
- Kanl Hand Roll$6.00
- California Hand Roll$6.00
- Tuna Hand Roll$6.00
- Salmon Hand Roll$6.00
- JB Hand Roll$6.00
- Yellowtail Hand Roll$6.00
- Spicy Yellowtall Hand Roll$6.00
- Spicy Kani Hand Roll$6.00
- Spicy Salmon Hand Roll$6.00
- Spicy Tuna Hand Roll$6.00
- Spicy Tempura Hand Roll$6.00
- Eel Hand Roll$6.00
Sashimi- Sushi A La Carte
- Tamago Sashimi$6.00
- Masago Sashimi$6.00
- Salmon Sashimi$7.00
- Octopus Sashimi$7.00
- Conch Sashimi$7.00
- Wahoo Sashimi$7.00
- Unagi Sashimi
Fresh water eel$7.00
- Hotate Sashimi
Hokkaido sea scallops$9.00
- Hamachi Sashimi
Yellowtail$7.00
- Aji Sashimi
Fresh Japanese mackerel$7.00
- Akami (Tuna) Sashimi
Lean red tuna$7.00
- Ikura Sashimi
Salmon roe$7.00
- Ama Ebi Sashimi
Sweet shrimp$9.00
- Hokkikai Sashimi
Red clam$7.00
- Madai Sashimi
Japanese red sea bream$9.00
- Kinmadai Sashimi
Goldeneye snapper$10.00
- Mirugai Sashimi
Giant clam$13.00
- Uni Sashimi
Sea-urchin$13.00
- Toro Sashimi
Fatty tuna$13.00
- Tamago Sushi$6.00
- Masago Sushi$6.00
- Salmon Sushi$7.00
- Octopus Sushi$7.00
- Conch Sushi$7.00
- Wahoo Sushi$7.00
- Unagi Sushi$7.00
- Hotate Sushi$9.00
- Hamachi Sushi$7.00
- Aji Sushi$7.00
- Akami (Tuna) Sushi$7.00
- Ikura Sushi$7.00
- Ama Ebi Sushi$9.00
- Hokkikai Sushi$7.00
- Madai Sushi$9.00
- Kinmadai Sushi$10.00
- Mirugai Sushi$13.00
- Uni Sushi$13.00
- Toro Sushi$13.00
Sushi Entrée
- Nigiri Combo
8 pieces of chef's choice with California roll$23.00
- Chirashl
Assorted sashimi on top bed of rice$30.00
- Sashimi Combo
16 pieces of chef's choice and side of sushi rice$30.00
- Sushi & Sashimi Combo
6 pieces of sushi, 6 pieces of sashimi (chef’s choice) and a spicy tuna roll$30.00
- Love Boat For 2
10 pieces of sushi, 12 pieces of sashimi (chef’s choice) with spicy tuna roll and California roll$48.00
- Three's Crowd For 3
15 pieces of sushi, 18 pieces of sashimi (chef’s choice) with JB roll, spicy tuna roll and California roll$70.00
- Mai Thai For 4
20 pieces of sushi, 24 pieces of sashimi (chef’s choice) with JB Roll, spicy tuna roll and rainbow roll, shrimp tempura roll and chef special appetizers$110.00
- Ceviche Grouper and Salmon$15.00
House Special Rolls
- Kentucky Roll
Crunchy chicken tempura, cucumber, with spicy aioli and eel sauce$12.00
- Volcano Roll
California roll top with baked seafood, masago, scallions$14.00
- Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, asparagus, cream cheese top with avocado$14.00
- Rainbow Roll
Kani, avocado, cucumber top with assorted variety of fresh fish$14.00
- Wasabi Salmon Roll
Salmon, cream cheeses, avocado, tempura style with spicy aioli, wasabi aioli eel sauce$14.00
- Beauty & the Beast Roll
Tuna, eel, avocado, asparagus, masago top with tuna and eel, eel sauce$15.00
- Dancing Eel Roll
Kani, avocado, cucumber top with BBQ eel and eel sauce$15.00
- Spider Roll
Soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber, asparagus$15.00
- Crunchy Tuna Roll
Tuna, avocado, scallions, tempura style with spicy kimchi, wasabi aioli and eel sauce$15.00
- Sexy Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese, masago, top with crispy kani$15.00
- Hamachi Jalapeños Roll
Hamachi, jalapeños, cilantros, scallions, masago, spicy kimchi sauce$15.00
- Orange Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, asparagus, top with salmon$15.00
- Red Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, asparagus, top with tuna$16.00
- Florida Roll
Tuna, salmon, white fish, avocado topped with variety tobiko$16.00
- Salmon Lover Roll
Spicy salmon roll top with dice salmon, scallions, spicy aioli sauce$16.00
- Tuna Lover Roll
Spicy tuna roll top with dice tuna, scallions, kimchi sauce, sesame oil$18.00
- Mai-Tai- Roll
Tuna, shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado, cucumber, asparagus, soy paper wrap, top with tempura flakes and crispy kani$20.00
- Lobster Roll
Tempura lobster, avocado, cucumber, asparagus, top with variety tobiko and lobster tempura$25.00