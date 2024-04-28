Mai Thai Bistro 762 21st
Featured Items
THAI
STARTERS
- Chicken Satay
Skewers chicken, marinated in a mixture of special Thai's herb, served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad dressing$11.00
- Chicken Wing
COOKED TO PERFECTION AND SERVED WITH Sweet SAUCE$10.00
- Crabster Rangoon
Deep fried pastry filled with blend of cream cheese, Real crab and lobster meat served with sweet and sour sauce$10.00
- Crispy Calamari
Lightly fried calamari, served with special sweet dipping sauce$12.00
- Dumplings
Steamed rice pastry mixed with ground pork, shrimp and water chestnut served with house special sauce$9.00
- Edamame
Steamed soy bean with sea salt$6.00
- Firecracker Shrimp
Fried tempura shrimp served with mayonnaise chili sauce$12.00
- Fresh Rolls$10.00
- Fried Mushrooms
Locally grown oyster mushrooms by Paradise Fungi$10.00
- Fried Potstickers
Pork and mix Vegetables served with our house special sauce$7.00
- Grilled Squid
Grilled Squid in a glaze soy sauce served with spicy mayonnaise$15.00
- Spring Roll
Deep fried roll stuffed with silver noodles, mixed vegetable and house sweet & sour dipping sauce$6.00
Soup
- Wonton Soup
Seasoned pork wonton with napa, scallion, fried garlic in house special broth$7.00
- Chicken Tomkha
Traditional coconut milk soup prepared with chicken or shrimp, mushroom, tomatoes, galanga, lemon grass, scallion, lime juice, and cilantro$7.00
- Shrimp Tomkha
Traditional coconut milk soup prepared with chicken or shrimp, mushroom, tomatoes, galanga, lemon grass, scallion, lime juice, and cilantro$8.00
- Chicken Tomyum
Traditional hot and sour soup prepared with chicken or shrimp, chili, lemon grass, galanga, tomato, mushroom, scallion, lime juice, and cilantro$6.00
- Shrimp Tomyum
Traditional hot and sour soup prepared with chicken or shrimp, chili, lemon grass, galanga, tomato, mushroom, scallion, lime juice, and cilantro$7.00
- Miso Soup
Traditional Japanese soup with Tofu, Wakame and scallions$4.00
- Vegetable Soup
Vegetable soup in clear broth$6.00
- House Noodle Soup
Choice of chicken, pork, beef, duck, or seafood
Salad
- House Salad$4.00
- Chicken Labb
Minced pork cooked with lime juice, red onion, scallion, mint leaves and ground roasted rice on bed of green leaf$11.00
- Pork Labb
Minced pork cooked with lime juice, red onion, scallion, mint leaves and ground roasted rice on a bed of green salad$11.00
- Seafood salad
Shrimp, squid, scallop, mussel with tomatoes, red onion, scallion, celery and cucumbers, shredded kaffir lime-leaves with Thai chili sauce, served on a bed of lettuce$15.00
- Papaya Salad
Fresh green papaya, roasted peanut, green bean, garlic, tomato, flavor of sweet spicy and sour. On bed of green leaf$15.00
HOUSE SPECIAL
- Lobster Pad Thai$32.00
- Salmon$28.00
- Grouper
Chili sauce, ginger$28.00
- Shrimp & Scallop$28.00
- Seafood Ship Wreck
4 pieces shrimp, 4 pieces squid, 3 pieces scallop, 4 pieces mussel. Sauteed with onion, bell pepper, carrot, basil in our sauce$28.00
- Volcano Shrimp
Crispy shrimp served on top of steamed mixed vegetable with special chili sauce$28.00
- Plum Duck$29.00
Lobster Pad Thai
DINNER MENU
- Amazing curry
Sauteed tasty home-made peanut sauce served on bed of steamed vegetable
- Mixed Vegetable
Sauteed with mixed vegetables in house special brown sauce
- Cashew Nut
Sauteed with cashew nut, onion, carrot, bell pepper, water chestnut and celery
- Basil
Sauteed with onion, carrot, bell peppers, and special basil sauce
- Ginger
Sauteed with fresh ginger, onion, carrot, bell peppers, mushroom, and celery
- Garlic Delight
Sauteed with garlic and black pepper on a bed of steamed vegetable