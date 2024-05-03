CAREERS
Welcome to the Mai Thai Bistro Careers Page!
Are you passionate about Thai cuisine and delivering exceptional hospitality? Join our team at Mai Thai Bistro and be a part of creating unforgettable dining experiences for our guests.
Please see below for our open positions.
OPEN POSITIONS
MANAGER
Are you a natural leader with a passion for hospitality? Join us as a manager and oversee the daily operations of Mai Thai Bistro. From ensuring exceptional service to managing inventory and staffing, you'll play a pivotal role in our restaurant's success.
CHEF
Are you a culinary wizard with a passion for Thai cuisine? We're seeking a talented chef to join our kitchen team. Bring your expertise and creativity to craft authentic Thai and Sushi dishes that delight our guests.
host/hostess
Are you outgoing, organized, and great at multitasking? Join us as a host/hostess and be the welcoming face of Mai Thai Bistro. Greet guests with a warm smile, manage reservations, and ensure a seamless flow of guests to their tables.