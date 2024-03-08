Welcome to Mai Thai Bistro

Nestled in the heart of Vero Beach, Florida, Mai Thai Bistro stands as a beacon of authentic Thai culinary excellence.





Our restaurant is a haven for discerning palates seeking the true taste of Thailand. From traditional Pad Thai to fragrant Green Curry, each dish is crafted with precision and passion, transporting diners on a gastronomic journey to the streets of Bangkok. But our offerings don't stop there.





Experience the ultimate indulgence with our Omakase dining experience, where our skilled chefs curate a personalized culinary adventure just for you.





For those craving the freshness of the sea, our oysters and sushi selection promises a taste of the ocean's bounty.





To complement your meal, our full bar boasts an array of cocktails, wines, and spirits, ensuring every visit is a memorable one.





Come savor the flavors of Thailand at Mai Thai Bistro, where every bite tells a story of tradition, innovation, and culinary mastery.