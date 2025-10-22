Mai Thai Bistro 762 21st
Featured Items
Pad Thai
Stir-fried rice noodle with egg, bean sprout, scallion, ground peanut with special Pad Thai sauce
Thai Fried Rice
Stir fried rice with egg, onion, carrot, broccoli, and scallion
THAI
STARTERS
Chicken Satay (4)
Skewers chicken, marinated in a mixture of special Thai's herb, served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad dressing$12.00
Chicken Wing (5)
COOKED TO PERFECTION AND SERVED WITH Sweet SAUCE$12.00
Crispy Calamari
Lightly fried calamari, served with special sweet dipping sauce$12.00
Dumplings (5)
Steamed rice pastry mixed with ground pork, shrimp and water chestnut served with house special sauce$10.00
Edamame
Steamed soy bean with sea salt$7.00
Firecracker Shrimp
Fried tempura shrimp served with mayonnaise chili sauce$12.00
Fresh Rolls$10.00
Fried Mushrooms
Locally grown oyster mushrooms by Paradise Fungi$10.00
Fried Potstickers (5)
Pork and mix Vegetables served with our house special sauce$9.00
Spring Roll (4)
Deep fried roll stuffed with silver noodles, mixed vegetable and house sweet & sour dipping sauce$8.00
Fired Tofu App
Fried Triangle Tofu 8 Pieces$10.00
Shrimp Tempura App (5)$15.00
Ika Maruyaki (Grilled whole squid)$22.00
Scallion pancake$8.00
Soft Shell Crab (1pcs) App$13.00
Eda Stick$8.00
Soup Dumpling (Sh&Pk) (4)$9.00
Soup
Wonton Soup
Seasoned pork wonton with napa, scallion, fried garlic in house special broth$7.00
Chicken Tomkha
Traditional coconut milk soup prepared with chicken or shrimp, mushroom, tomatoes, galanga, lemon grass, scallion, lime juice, and cilantro$7.00
Shrimp Tomkha
Traditional coconut milk soup prepared with chicken or shrimp, mushroom, tomatoes, galanga, lemon grass, scallion, lime juice, and cilantro$8.00
Chicken Tomyum
Traditional hot and sour soup prepared with chicken or shrimp, chili, lemon grass, galanga, tomato, mushroom, scallion, lime juice, and cilantro$7.00
Shrimp Tomyum
Traditional hot and sour soup prepared with chicken or shrimp, chili, lemon grass, galanga, tomato, mushroom, scallion, lime juice, and cilantro$8.00
Miso Soup
Traditional Japanese soup with Tofu, Wakame and scallions$4.00
Vegetable Soup
Vegetable soup in clear broth$7.00
Noodle Soup
Choice of chicken, pork, beef, duck, or seafood
Veggie Tomyum$7.00
Veggie Tomkha$7.00
Tofu Tomyum$7.00
Tofu Tomkha$7.00
Seafood Tomyum$12.00
Seafood TomKha$12.00
Salad
House Salad$4.00
Chicken Labb
Minced pork cooked with lime juice, red onion, scallion, mint leaves and ground roasted rice on bed of green leaf$11.00
Pork Labb
Minced pork cooked with lime juice, red onion, scallion, mint leaves and ground roasted rice on a bed of green salad$11.00
Yum Seafood salad
Shrimp, squid, scallop, mussel with tomatoes, red onion, scallion, celery and cucumbers, shredded kaffir lime-leaves with Thai chili sauce, served on a bed of lettuce$18.00
Papaya Salad
Fresh green papaya, roasted peanut, green bean, garlic, tomato, flavor of sweet spicy and sour. On bed of green leaf$15.00
HOUSE SPECIAL
DINNER MENU
Amazing curry
Sauteed tasty home-made peanut sauce served on bed of steamed vegetable
Basil
Sauteed with onion, carrot, bell peppers, and special basil sauce
Cashew Nut
Sauteed with cashew nut, onion, carrot, bell pepper, water chestnut and celery
Garlic Delight
Sauteed with garlic and black pepper on a bed of steamed vegetable
Ginger
Sauteed with fresh ginger, onion, carrot, bell peppers, mushroom, and celery
Green Curry
Our creamy coconut milk green curry with bamboo shoot, bell pepper, carrot, green bean and basil
Mixed Vegetable
Sauteed with mixed vegetables in house special brown sauce
Pad Kee Mou (Drunken Noodles)
Stir fried large flat noodle with onion, carrot, bell pepper, basil and special basil sauce
Pad Se-Ew
Stir fried large flat noodle with egg, broccoli, carrot with sweet sauce
Pad Thai
Stir-fried rice noodle with egg, bean sprout, scallion, ground peanut with special Pad Thai sauce
Panang Curry
Our creamy coconut milk panang curry with broccoli, bell pepper and carrot
Pineapple Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice with egg, onion, carrot, broccoli, resin, cashew nuts and curry powder, scallion.
Plum Sauce
Red Curry
Our creamy coconut milk red curry with bamboo shoot, bell pepper, carrot and basil
Teriyaki Sauce
Thai Fried Rice
Stir fried rice with egg, onion, carrot, broccoli, and scallion
JAPANESE
Appetizers
Akami Shiso Tempura
Akami tuna wrap with shiso leaf, nori tempura, Amazu jelly, goma foam, caviar$16.00
Cucumber Salad
Cucumber, marinated red onion, Amazu sauce, seasonal flowers$7.00
Goma Salmon Salad
Fresh salmon sashimi, mix green, cucumber, avocado, Japanese goma dressing$15.00
Hamachi Carpaccio
Hamachi sashimi, scallions, jalapeños, truffles ponzu sauce$17.00
Hotate Crudo
Hokkaido scallop, lemon zest, Amazu jelly, scallions truffle oil, caviar$17.00
Salmon Shiso Tempura
Salmon wrap with shiso leaf, nori tempura, Amazu jelly, spicy aioli, caviar$16.00
Sashimi Sample
Eight pieces of variety fresh sashimi (chef’s choice)$15.00
Seaweed Salad
Tosaka, hiyashi wakame$7.00
Sesame Tuna Salad
Seared tuna crushed with sesame seeds, mix green, cucumber, avocado with wasabi ponzu sauce$15.00
Sunomono Salad
Conch, krab, shrimp, octoput, cucumber, avocado, orange, masago, scallions, spicy kimchi sauce$12.00
Sushi Sample
Six pieces of variety fresh sushi (chef’s choice)$12.00
Tuna Tartare
Tuna, avocado, cucumber, masago, scallions, spicy kimchi sauce, truffle oil, matcha rice pearl$15.00
Tuna Tataki
Thin slice seared tuna, scallions, sesame seeds, wasabi ponzu sauce$17.00
Uni Lover
Seasonal. Fresh uni, shiso leaf, waffle shell, caviar$25.00OUT OF STOCK
White Fish Crudo
White fish, lemon zest, Amazu jelly, scallions, truffle oil, caviar$17.00
Kobe Beef A5 carpaccio
Truffle oil sauce, black truffle, salt pepper$22.00OUT OF STOCK
Bao Bun Spicy Tuna$14.00OUT OF STOCK
Bao Bun Spicy Salmon$14.00OUT OF STOCK
Wahoo Tataki$17.00
Cucumber Wrap
Classic Roll (Maki)
California Roll
Kani, cucumber and Avocado I/O with Seed$7.00
Eel Roll
Eel and cucumber I/O$8.00
JB Roll
Salmon , cream cheese I/O seed$7.00
Kani Roll
Kani Seaweed out side$7.00
Salmon Roll
Salmon with seaweed out$7.00
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, asparagus, avocado. I/O seed with eel sauce on top$13.00
Spicy Kani Roll
Kani and seaweed out with kimchi sauce on top$8.00
Spicy Salmon Roll
Salmon, seaweed out with Kimchi sauce on top$8.00
Spicy Tuna Roll
Tuna, seaweed out with kimchi sauce on top$8.00
Spicy Yellowtail Roll
Yellow tail, seaweed out with kimchi sauce on top$8.00
Tuna Roll
Tuna, seaweed out$7.00
Veggie Roll
Cucumber, avocado, asparagus, carrots. I/O with seed$7.00
Yellowtail Roll
Yellow tail. Seaweed out$7.00
Avocado roll$7.00
Cucumber roll$7.00
Asparagus roll$7.00
Hand Roll (Temaki)
California Hand Roll$5.00
Eel Hand Roll$6.00
JB Hand Roll$6.00
Kani Hand Roll$5.00
Salmon Hand Roll$6.00
Spicy Kani Hand Roll$6.00
Spicy Salmon Hand Roll$6.00
Shrimp Tempura Hand Roll$6.00
Spicy Tuna Hand Roll$6.00
Spicy Yellowtall Hand Roll$6.00
Tuna Hand Roll$6.00
Veggie Hand Roll$5.00
Yellowtail Hand Roll$6.00
Avocado hand roll$5.00
Sashimi- Sushi A La Carte
Aji Sashimi
Fresh Japanese mackerel$10.00
Aji Sushi$10.00
Tuna Sashimi
Lean red tuna$9.00
Tuna Sushi$9.00
Sweet shrimp Sashimi
Sweet shrimp$10.00
Sweet shrimp Sushi$10.00
Conch Sashimi$9.00
Conch Sushi$9.00
Ebi Sashimi$7.00
Ebi Sushi$7.00
Hamachi Sashimi
Yellowtail$9.00
Hamachi Sushi$9.00
Red Clam Hokkikai Sashimi
Red clam$10.00OUT OF STOCK
Red Clam Hokkikai Sushi$10.00OUT OF STOCK
Scallop Sashimi
Hokkaido sea scallops$12.00
Scallop Sushi$12.00
Ikura Sashimi
Salmon roe$10.00
Ikura Sushi$10.00
Goldeneye Snapper Kinmadai Sashimi
Goldeneye snapper$12.00OUT OF STOCK
Goldeneye Snapper Kinmadai Sushi$12.00OUT OF STOCK
Madai Sashimi
Japanese red sea bream$12.00OUT OF STOCK
Madai Sushi$12.00OUT OF STOCK
Masago Sashimi$9.00
Masago Sushi$9.00
Ginat Clam Mirugai Sashimi
Giant clam$15.00OUT OF STOCK
Giant Clam Mirugai Sushi$15.00OUT OF STOCK
Octopus Sashimi$7.00
Octopus Sushi$7.00
Salmon Sashimi$7.00
Salmon Sushi$7.00
Tamago Sashimi$6.00
Tamago Sushi$6.00
Toro Sashimi
Fatty tuna$18.00
Toro Sushi$18.00
Unagi Sashimi
Fresh water eel$9.00
Unagi Sushi$9.00
Uni Sashimi
Sea-urchin$18.00
Uni Sushi$18.00
Wahoo Sashimi$7.00
Wahoo Sushi$7.00
Escolar (white Tuna) Sashimi$7.00
Escolar (white Tuna) Sushi$7.00
Saba sushi$9.00
Red Clam Hokkikai$10.00OUT OF STOCK
Red tobiko$9.00
Green Tobiko$9.00
Black Tobiko$9.00
Yellow Tobiko$9.00
IKA sushi$9.00
IKA Sashimi$9.00
Saba sashimi$9.00
Sushi Dinners
Nigiri Combo
8 pieces of chef's choice with California roll$28.00
Sashimi Combo
16 pieces of chef's choice and side of sushi rice$32.00
Sushi & Sashimi Combo
6 pieces of sushi, 6 pieces of sashimi (chef’s choice) and a California roll$35.00
Chirachi
Assorted sashimi on top bed of rice$32.00
Love Boat For 2
10 pieces of sushi, 12 pieces of sashimi (chef’s choice) with spicy tuna roll and California roll$65.00
Three's Crowd For 3
15 pieces of sushi, 18 pieces of sashimi (chef’s choice) with JB roll, spicy tuna roll and California roll$89.00
Mai Thai For 4
20 pieces of sushi, 24 pieces of sashimi (chef’s choice) with JB Roll, spicy tuna roll and rainbow roll, shrimp tempura roll and chef special appetizers$125.00
Signature Rolls
Beauty & the Beast Roll
Tuna, eel, avocado, asparagus, masago top with tuna and eel, eel sauce$17.00
Crunchy Tuna Roll
Tuna, avocado, scallions, tempura style with spicy kimchi, wasabi aioli and eel sauce$17.00
Dancing Eel Roll
Kani, avocado, cucumber top with BBQ eel and eel sauce$17.00
Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, asparagus, cream cheese top with avocado$17.00
Florida Roll
Tuna, salmon, white fish, avocado topped with variety tobiko$18.00
Hamachi Jalapeños Roll
Hamachi, jalapeños, cilantros, scallions, masago, spicy kimchi sauce$17.00
Kentucky Roll
Crunchy chicken tempura, cucumber, with spicy aioli and eel sauce$14.00
Lobster Roll
Tempura lobster, avocado, cucumber, asparagus, top with variety tobiko and lobster tempura$28.00
Mai-Tai- Roll
Tuna, shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado, cucumber, asparagus, soy paper wrap, top with tempura flakes and crispy kani$20.00
Orange Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, asparagus, top with salmon$17.00
Rainbow Roll
Kani, avocado, cucumber top with assorted variety of fresh fish$15.00
Red Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, asparagus, top with tuna$17.00
Salmon Lover Roll
Spicy salmon roll top with dice salmon, scallions, spicy aioli sauce$18.00
Sexy Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese, masago, top with crispy kani$17.00
Spider Roll
Soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber, asparagus$15.00
Tuna Lover Roll
Spicy tuna roll top with dice tuna, scallions, kimchi sauce, sesame oil$18.00
Volcano Roll
California roll top with baked seafood, masago, scallions$16.00
Wasabi Salmon Roll
Salmon, cream cheeses, avocado, tempura style with spicy aioli, wasabi aioli eel sauce$17.00
Red Roll$15.00
Save Our Reef Roll$30.00OUT OF STOCK
Poke Bowl
BEVERAGES
Beverages
Coke$3.00
Sprite$3.00
Diet Coke$3.00
Coke Zero$3.00
Ginger Ale$3.00
Root Beer$3.00
Sweet Tea$3.00
Unsweetened Tea$3.00
Club Soda water$3.00
Lemonade$3.00
Thai Ice Tea$4.50
Hot Tea$3.00
Cherry Temple$4.50
Coconut Juice$7.00
Apple Juice$4.50
Cranberry Juice$4.50
Pineapple Juice$4.50
Orange Juice$4.50
Banana Split$10.00
Raspberry Peach Combo$10.00
Red and White$10.00
Bottle Water$4.50
Sparkling water$4.50
Ramune Original$5.00
Ramune Lychee$5.00
Ramune Strawberry$5.00
Beer
Liquor
Grey Goose$9.00
Belvedere$9.00
Absolut$8.00
Smirnoff$8.00
Sky$7.00
Haku$9.00
Tito's$8.00
Ketel One$9.00
Hendricks$9.00
Bombay Sapphire$8.00
Beefeater$8.00
Roku Gin$9.00
Bombay Dry Gin$7.00
Tanqueray$9.00
Bacardi$7.00
Captain$8.00
Myers$8.00
Gosling Draksil$8.00
Malibu$8.00
Maravilla$9.00
Diplomatico$15.00
Black$12.00
Blue$35.00
Buffalo Trace$8.00
CC$8.00
Chivas Regal$10.00
Crown Royal$9.00
Dew's$8.00
Jameson$9.00
JB$8.00
JD$8.00
Maker Marker$9.00
Ole Elk 10yrs$18.00
Piggy Bourbon$8.00
Piggy Rye$8.00
Red$9.00
Woodford$9.00
Toki Japan$8.00
Fireball$7.00
Wild Turkey$8.00
Costa$12.00
Don$12.00
Herradura Silver$8.00
Honitor$8.00
Patron$12.00
Herradura Añejo$9.00
Jose Cuervo$7.00
Jose Añejo$9.00
Hennessy VS$12.00
Dusee$12.00
Converse$10.00
Hennessy XO$35.00
Kahlue$8.00
Bailey$9.00
Amaretto$8.00
Peach Schnapps$8.00
Campari$9.00
St. German$8.00
Grand Marnier$9.00
Midori$8.00
Lemoncello$7.00
Aperol$8.00
Glenlivet 12yrs$12.00
Glenlivet 18yrs$25.00
Macallan$12.00
Mixology
Siam Sunrize$14.00
Japanese Mule$14.00
Yuzu Lover$14.00
Pink Sakura$14.00
Heart of Vero$14.00
Bangkok Sky$14.00
Love of Davis$14.00
Forty is the new twenty$14.00
Dragon fire$14.00
Mai Thai Signature$14.00
White Mai Thai$14.00
Hawaii Mai Thai$14.00
Tokyo Tea$12.00
Appletini$13.00
Chocolatetini$13.00
Classic Martini$13.00
Cosmopolitan$13.00
Espressotini$13.00
Key Lime Martini$13.00
Lemon Drop Tini$13.00
Spicy Chipotle Tini$13.00
Thai Tea Tini$13.00
Lychee Tini$13.00
Vampire Kiss$14.00
Bahama Mama$13.00
Kamikaze$13.00
Long Island$13.00
Mai Thai$13.00
Manhattan$13.00
Margarita$13.00
Mojito$13.00
Mosca Mule$13.00
Old fashioned$13.00
Sex on the Beach$13.00
Tequila Sunrise$13.00
Bloody Mary$13.00
Aperol Splitz$14.00
Frozen Piña$12.00
Frozen Straw$12.00
Frozen Mango$12.00
Frozen Margarita$12.00
Herricane (Rumrunner)$12.00
Frozen Raspberry$12.00
Frozen Peach$12.00
Kiss on Lip$12.00
Melon Twist$12.00
Dragon Fire$16.00
3 Set Cocktail$30.00
Wine
Sake
Small Hot Sake$6.00
Large Hot Sake$9.00
Ozeki Snow Beauty ( Cloudy unfiltered )
18.00$18.00
Hana Pink Bottle$16.00
Haku Sho Une ( Cold Filter )$30.00
Haku Superior$20.00
Haku Kuro$20.00
Ryo$25.00
Tyku$25.00
Kasumi Tsuru$25.00
Kuro Gold Flake$50.00
Hana Kohana ( plum sake )$18.00
Ozeki nigori ( Cloudy unfiltered )$16.00
Tozia snow maiden ( Cloudy unfiltered )$25.00
Genkei Nigori Yuzu ( cloudy unfiltered )$18.00
Dazzai 45$35.00
Sake Flavor Small$6.00
Sake Flavor Large$9.00
Sake Bomb$8.00
CORKAGE FEES
Drinks Special
DESSERT
Desserts
Mai Thai OMG ( Ice Cream with Thai Sweet Sticky Rice)$13.00OUT OF STOCK
Vanilla icecream$10.00OUT OF STOCK
THAI DONUT$10.00
MANGO Sweet Sticky Rice
Thai Sweet Sticky Rice With fresh Mango and coconut milk$13.00
FRIED Bananas with Ice Cream$13.00
Ice Cream$5.00
Cheese cake$10.00OUT OF STOCK
Cheese cake Creme Brûlée$10.00OUT OF STOCK
Cheese cake New York$10.00OUT OF STOCK
Lunch
Thai Lunch
Lunch Basil
Sauteed with onion, carrot, bell peppers and basil leave
Lunch Cashew Nut
Sauteed with cashew nut, onion, carrot, bell pepper, water chestnut and celery
Lunch Garlic Delight
Sauteed with garlic and black pepper on bed of steamed mixed vegetable
Lunch Ginger
Sauteed with fresh ginger, onion, carrot, bell peppers, mushroom, and celery
Lunch Green Curry
Our creamy coconut milk green curry with bamboo shoot, bell pepper, carrot, green bean and basil
Lunch Mixed Vegetable
Sauteed with mixed vegetable in our special brown sauce
Lunch Pad Se-Ew
Stir-fried large flat noodle with egg, broccoli, carrot with sweet brown sauce
Lunch Pad Thai
Stir-fried rice noodle with egg, bean sprout, scallion, ground peanut with special pad thai sauce
Lunch Panang Curry
Our creamy coconut milk panang curry with broccoli, bell pepper, and carrot
Lunch Red Curry
Our creamy coconut milk red curry with bamboo shoot, bell pepper, carrot, and basil
Lunch Thai Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice with egg, onion, carrot, broccoli and scallion